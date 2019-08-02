Resources
Penny J. (Zartman) Winters

Penny J. (Zartman) Winters Obituary
Penny J. Winters (nee Zartman)

Tustin, CA - Penny J. Winters (nee Zartman), age 76, passed away on July 23, 2019 in Tustin, California. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Paul & Hazel Zartman. Penny is survived by her husband, Ron, their children, Piper (Kitt) Keo, Bryan (Kim) Winters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She will be greatly missed.

As per Penny's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Her family will honor her with a "Celebration of Life" gathering at a date to be determined.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
