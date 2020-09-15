1/1
Percy Wilson Dean
Percy Wilson Dean

Plymouth - Percy Wilson Dean, age 83, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away peacefully, just shy from his 84th birthday, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky. He was born on September 15, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Osta and Waneta (Lehman) Dean.

Percy proudly served in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-member of the Plymouth American Legion, Unit 447, and was an avid John Wayne fan. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Percy left behind his loving family and friends, who will forever cherish his memory.

At this time, there will be no services held. Those wishing to send a memorial contributions in Percy's memory may do so to Stein Hospice in Sandusky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.




Published in News Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
(419) 687-4431
