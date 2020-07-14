1/1
Peter Joseph Marfia
Peter Joseph Marfia

Shelby - Peter Joseph Marfia, 73, of Shelby, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. He was born November 30, 1946, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Joseph Anthony and Phyllis Elaine (Mace) Marfia.

Pete retired from MTD Products in Shelby where he worked as an inspector. He enjoyed passing the time listening to his scanner and using the computer. He was an avid fan of all sports and enjoyed golfing. Pete was a skilled bowler, with a game of 299 to his credit. He still was in possession of the one pin that kept him from perfection. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing both motorcycles and cars.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph Marfia and Anthony Marfia, both of Ontario; and two grandchildren, Joseph Cooper Marfia of Mansfield and Cooper Albert Marfia of Lexington.

There will be no visitation or service observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
