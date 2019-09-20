|
|
Philip E. Stentz
Mansfield - Philip E. Stentz, 94 of Mansfield went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Oak Grove Manor.
He was born on September 27, 1924 in Ashland to the late Albert and Edna (nee Jones) Stentz. Philip was raised by his grandmother, Mary Gallaher.
Phil graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1942. Following his graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He was stationed in Leyte and Okinawa; and was awarded four bronze stars for his dedication and service.
He married the former Jean Broach in 1941; she preceded him in death the following year. Phil later remarried; the former Dorothy Lovely, the couple celebrated 51 years together prior to her passing in 2004.
Phil was a brick mason contractor for more than 50 years. Through his life, Phil was an avid sports enthusiast. He was an excellent basketball and football player in high school. Along with his basketball team, he helped lead them to the championship in both 1940 and 1941; he is the last of his cohort. In his later years, Phil enjoyed playing golf and swam regularly at the Ashland YMCA.
He was a man of a strong faith, accepting Christ as his savior as a young man; Phil attended Berean Baptist Church.
He is survived by four children, Phyllis (Chris) Aspridis; Susan (Ralph) Leathers; Artela (Ken) Stocksdale, and Steve (Debbie) Stentz; twelve grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives; Phil is preceded in death one daughter, Sandra Tackett in 2013; one grandson, Philip Leathers; one granddaughter, Angela Shears; and one great grandson, Adam Scheurer.
Entombment will be in the Ashland Cemetery. A private family service will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashland County Dog Shelter, 1710 Garfield Avenue, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019