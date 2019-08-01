|
|
Philip Richard Williams
Mansfield - Philip R. Williams, 86 years old died Saturday May 18, 2019 peacefully in his home.
He was married to Joanne L. Williams (deceased) for 64 years. Together they had five children: Sharon, Michael, Peter (deceased), Pauline, and Susan. He greatly enjoyed his eleven grandchildren over the past 28 years.
Phil retired as a Senior Professor from DeVry Institute of Technology. Teaching and encouraging his students at the bachelor and master degree levels was enriching and a pleasure for him. He enjoyed the challenges of instructing and helping to develop new master level classes for DeVry. Prior to being a professor, he was a private consultant, a VP with IBS in Mansfield, and McGraw-Hill Information Systems Company.
After retirement, Phil went hands first into his other love, gardening. He became a Master Gardner with the OSU Extension Office for almost 10 years. Phil believed in supporting community agencies and education programs. Phil donated his body to the Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program for the advancement of medical science to help future children of the world.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to LifeCare Hospice of Ohio, Cleveland Clinic Education Institute, or the Richland County Master Gardeners Program.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 1, 2019