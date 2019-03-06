|
|
Phillip C. Conners
Mansfield - Phillip C. Conners, 82, of Mansfield, OH, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 28, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1936 in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Even though Phil had a difficult and sometimes abusive childhood, he believed that family was the most important thing in the world. The only thing he loved more than eating ice cream was feeding it to his grand-babies. Despite not graduating high school and entering the Navy at an early age, he valued education and was always learning. To set an example for his loved ones, he completed his GED in his later years.
Phil met Judy Rose in 1958. They were married on December 8, 1959 in Mansfield, OH. He affectionately referred to her as his bride and the love of his life. Together they raised four children: Tammie (Brian) Stevens, Pam Conners, Brenda (Brian) Reedy, and Phillip Jack (Wendi) Conners.
Phil spent from March of 1955 to March of 1959 in the US Navy where he served on the USS Hornet. After leaving the Navy, he worked various jobs until landing a position with Richland Shale Brick where he learned the skill of truck driving. While working at the Brickyard, he met Joe Shambaugh who would become more of a brother than a friend. After leaving the Brickyard, he went to Lee Way Motor Freight and then to Transcon. He spent 25 years truck driving and was a member of the Teamsters Local 40. He shared many fond memories and truck driving stories with family and friends. Once Transcon closed, he went on to work as a custodian for Madison Local Schools. When he finally decided to retire and play as much golf as possible, he met Button Blevins who was not only his golfing buddy, but a fellow he referred to as his best friend.
Phil enjoyed golfing, bowling, telling jokes and stories, as well as aggravating anyone he could!!!
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by Grandchildren: Brian (Amanda) Stevens, Coral (Marcus) Edmonds, Rachel (Kyle) Sherrets, Tyler Conners, Hannah Reedy, Riley Conners, Alexa Beer, and Malachi Endicott; Great-Granddaughters: Madison, Zelah and Saelym who were the sunshine of his final days; Brothers-in-law: Buddy (Karen) Rose and Jerry Rose; Sisters-in-law: Janet Conners, Brenda McGuire, and Annie (Steve) Bennett; Extended Family: Mary, Michael, and Beth Shambaugh,Michelle Endicott, and numerous nieces and nephews who he looked at like his own children.
On March 3rd Phil was joined by his nephew Luke Perry. While these losses have shaken the family to its core comfort is knowing they are cutting up and really digging heaven together.
Phil was preceded in death by Florence and Lester Zeigler (mother and step-father); Jerry, Jim, and Jack Conners (brothers); Lonnie and Tina Rose (father-in-law and mother-in-law); Bob, Bennie, Tommy, and Lonnie Jr. Rose (brothers-in-law); Joe, Janis, Paul, and Janet Shambaugh (longtime friends and family by love).
Sunday, March 10th at 2pm, a celebration to honor Phil's life will be held at Deer Ridge Golf Club, 900 Comfort Plaza Dr., Bellville, OH. Zach Hill (great nephew) will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society of Mansfield assisted the Conner's family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019