1/1
Phillip Ray Elliott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Ray Elliott

Tiro, Ohio - Phillip Ray Elliott, 66, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. Born December 7, 1953 in Mansfield, he was the son of Ephram Elliott and Helen Belt.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he was a strong willed and hard working man who loved to work with his hands. A great family man, he was a wonderful teacher to his family whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed camping, hiking, golfing, biking, fishing, bowling, playing cards and darts and volunteered wherever he could.

He is survived by his children, Jonathan Ray (Kendra) Elliott, Tai Rae Elliott Harris, Elijah James Ray (Michelle) Elliott, Shayna (Quentin) Jenkins, Phillip Ray Elliott, Jr., Mya Rae Elliott, Mia Rae Elliott and Walter Ray Elliott; his grandchildren, Andrew Pete Jackson, Andrea Tyan Elliott, Adreanna Marie Jackson, Dijonay Marie Elliott, Trinity Raine Elliott, Zayden Rashawn Elliott, Aker-rhinna Lucia Elliott, Alexis Annmarie Westlake, Ceirra Dawn Lester and Ryan Lee Lester Jr.; his great grandchildren, Adonis Ezekiel Elliott Jackson, Amila Louellen Elliott Coleman, Alyanna Marie Jackson Taylor; several brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucia Elliott.

There will be no services.

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Phillip Ray Elliott.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved