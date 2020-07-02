Phillip Ray ElliottTiro, Ohio - Phillip Ray Elliott, 66, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. Born December 7, 1953 in Mansfield, he was the son of Ephram Elliott and Helen Belt.A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he was a strong willed and hard working man who loved to work with his hands. A great family man, he was a wonderful teacher to his family whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed camping, hiking, golfing, biking, fishing, bowling, playing cards and darts and volunteered wherever he could.He is survived by his children, Jonathan Ray (Kendra) Elliott, Tai Rae Elliott Harris, Elijah James Ray (Michelle) Elliott, Shayna (Quentin) Jenkins, Phillip Ray Elliott, Jr., Mya Rae Elliott, Mia Rae Elliott and Walter Ray Elliott; his grandchildren, Andrew Pete Jackson, Andrea Tyan Elliott, Adreanna Marie Jackson, Dijonay Marie Elliott, Trinity Raine Elliott, Zayden Rashawn Elliott, Aker-rhinna Lucia Elliott, Alexis Annmarie Westlake, Ceirra Dawn Lester and Ryan Lee Lester Jr.; his great grandchildren, Adonis Ezekiel Elliott Jackson, Amila Louellen Elliott Coleman, Alyanna Marie Jackson Taylor; several brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucia Elliott.There will be no services.Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Phillip Ray Elliott.