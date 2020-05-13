|
|
Phyllis A. (Salyers) Bryant
Mansfield - Phyllis A. (Salyers) Bryant, 82, formerly of Ashland, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mansfield Place.
Phyllis was born April 23, 1938 to Oscar and Wanda (Kiser) Salyers in Olive Hill, Kentucky. She was one of eleven children. While in Kentucky, she met the love of her life, Billy P. Bryant, whom she married on June 28, 1958. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2015. They were inseparable as a couple and couldn't bear to be away from each other and now they are reunited.
Phyllis was a homemaker all her married life and took great pleasure in baking, gardening, canning, and sewing. Nothing was more important to Phyllis than her family. She and Bill never hesitated to tell everyone they met how proud they were of their children. The example they set as a married couple and parents was one of the greatest gifts they could ever pass on to their family. One of Phyllis's greatest joys in life was becoming a grandmother and she cherished each of her eleven grandchildren. She also loved her church family and attended Hanna Road Church of God, where she enjoyed singing.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Harry) Winfrey of Bellville and Tammy (Gary) Hershey of Westerville; sons, Bill (Tammy) Bryant of Columbus, and Jonathan (Tracey) Bryant of Beavercreek; grandchildren, Kerry (Hollis) Davis, Alex and Chase Winfrey, Sam and Jack Hershey, Cecilia, Andrew and David Bryant, Gabbie, Taylor, and Aly Bryant; one great-grandchild; sister, Emma Roark; sisters-in-law, Barbara James, Garnet Stamper, and Alberta Callahan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Billy, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lillian King, Millie Rayburn, Nadine Steagall, May Tackett, and Betty Sisk; and brothers, Troy Salyers, Kenneth Salyers, Billy Salyers, and Roger Salyers.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Imhoff Cemetery, Ashland, OH.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mansfield Place for their compassionate care of Phyllis.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020