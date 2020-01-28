|
Phyllis A. Neumann
Mansfield - Phyllis A. Neumann, age 78, peacefully passed away Jan 27, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
She was born Nov 8, 1941 in Millersburg to parents Harris & Mary Ferne Palmer and was a 1959 graduate of Millersburg High School. Phyllis earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Baldwin Wallace College. She met a dashing gentleman named Eldon Neumann and the pair married on Aug 12, 1967.
Phyllis worked 5 years as an elementary teacher and later substitute taught many years for Lexington Local Schools. She enjoyed horses and watching OSU football, Cleveland Browns games, and Dancing with the Stars. Phyllis kept a home in Florida at The Villages and was a docent for the Florida Carriage Museum. Preserving the past was important to Phyllis and she had a vast knowledge of history and antiques. She and her sister Sara loved to "go auctioning" together.
Phyllis was a member of United Methodist Church of the Cross in Lexington where she formerly served as the Children's Coordinator. She was quite the social butterfly and was involved with the Welcome Wagon, a local Garden Club, and kept close friendships with high school friends, former neighbors, and nearly everyone she met. She will be remembered for her determined spirit and for being an excellent teacher—a skill she passed on to her kids.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Eldon Neumann of Mansfield; children (& spouses) Steve & Bonnie Neumann of Plain City, Mike & Carrie Neumann of Austin, TX, and Beth & Tim Frey of Oxford; grandchildren Scott (Anne) Dietrich, Grace Neumann, Nate Neumann, Curtis Akers, and Adam Akers; great-grandchildren Cameron and Kennedy Dietrich; along with many, many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear sister Sara E. Palmer in 1998.
A funeral service will be held at 4pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Ave, Mansfield OH 44904). Family and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 1 to 4 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate and burial at a later date will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Millersburg. Contributions to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020