|
|
Phyllis Ann Sampsel
Mansfield - Phyllis Ann Sampsel passed away Friday evening, June 7, 2019. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 18, 1941 to the late Charles Richard Keller and Dorothy Arvilla Bush.
Phyllis lived in Mansfield most of her life. She married Robert Edward Sampsel and to this union were born three children who survive her, Barbara A. (Stanley) Miller, Linda K. (Craig) Arnold and Robert W. (Barbara) Sampsel.
Also surviving are a sister, Mary Louise Bricker; step sons, Tom Sampsel and John Sampsel; grandchildren, Christa (Anthony) King, Matthew (Jessica) Miller, Heather Ball, Stephanie Ball, Robert J. Sampsel and Staci (Stephen) King; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 step granchildren; 16 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis enjoyed knitting afghans, puzzles, sudoku and crosswords. She also enjoyed flower gardens, time spent with her family and chasing her husband's cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charles Jr.; grandson, Christifer A. Sampsel; brother-in-law, Orval Sampsel; step daughter, Nancy Sampsel and step daughters-in-law, Shirley Sampsel and Judith Sampsel.
She requested no services. There will be a graveside service for the family. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019