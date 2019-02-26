|
|
Phyllis J. Farley
Iberia - Phyllis J. Farley, 83, formerly of Iberia, lost her battle with congested heart failure at Galion Community Hospital, surrounded by her family on February 23, 2019.
Phyllis was born in Galion, Ohio on April 8, 1935 to the late William G. and Juanita (Shaffer) Carlin.
Phyllis was a proud graduate of the Galion High School Class of 1953. Phyllis attended and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Iberia. She retired in 2004 after working many places in her lifetime such as North Electric Company in Galion, Kimberly-Clark Company in West Carlton, Columbus Cross Country Inn where she was a night auditor. Phyllis greatest love and enjoyment was spending time with all her family. She loved being with her children and couldn't wait to attend her grandchildren's sporting events, whom she was very proud of each of them. Phyllis loved her pets and loved going to the casino.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Debra Phillips) Farley of Iberia and Rebecca (Dave) Cline of Monroeville; her son Chuck (Mindy) Farley of Mt. Gilead; her sister-in-law Louise Carlin; three grandsons, Ryan Noe, Daniel Noe, Jacob Farley; two granddaughters, Lydia Farley and Adalyn Farley.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gerald Carlin and Richard Carlin.
Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Patricia Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Iberia
Those wishing to share a memory of Phyllis or to the Farley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Phyllis J. Farley.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019