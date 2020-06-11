Phyllis J. Gates
Shelby - Phyllis J. Gates, age 92, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home in Cleveland Heights.
Born November 9, 1927 in Ganges, OH to Dwight and Ebba Maria (Carlson) Briggs, she was a Shelby resident for many years moving to Cleveland Heights in 2015. She was a 1944 graduate of Shelby High School. Phyllis was employed with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company in the premium auditing department, retiring in 1993 after 23 years of service.
She was a member of the First United Church of Christ and the Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and was a recipient of the Jess Rath Award. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, and her card club. Phyllis was a "professional" volunteer giving her time to Meals on Wheels, Shelby Help Line Ministries, Shelby Hospital and the reading program at Shelby Schools.
Survivors include her children, Stephen Gates of Antelope, CA and Cindy (Tom) Lepouttre of Cleveland Heights, OH; two grandchildren, Ellen Gates and Kyle Parrigan; step grandson Ethan Lepouttre; one brother, Charles (Ethel) Briggs of Mansfield; two sisters, Lucy (Robert) Kennedy of Galion and Carolyn Scheufler of Sandusky; sisters-in-law Marianne Gates, Betty Mellick; brothers-in-law Doug (Liz) Gates and Den (Carol) Gates; nieces, nephews and other relatives and her Forest Hills Place family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Chick" Gates in 2011; one brother, Kenneth Briggs and one sister, Shirley Briggs.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial expressions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 23 Church St, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or Kindred Hospice at 4401 Rockside Rd #214, Independence, OH 44131. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.