Phyllis J. Parsons
Mansfield - Phyllis J. Parsons, 75, of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Phyllis was born on November 24, 1943 in Ironton, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Ida (Hagerman) Boggs.
Phyllis was employed at Universal Enterprises and retired from Invensys. She was a member of Crossroads Church where she was a greeter. Phyllis loved attending Bible study and reading her Bible. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life, affectionately calling her Grandma Sugar, and she greatly enjoyed spending time with them. One of her favorite past times was watching sports with her children. She loved traveling with her husband on their Gold Wing and were members of the Mid Ohio Gold Wing Club, and together they started Mid Ohio Dance Club. In her spare times, she enjoyed gardening.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of whom she married on November 23, 1963, Richard D. "Dean" Parsons; her daughter, Debra Marth of Mansfield; son, Ryan (Hali) Parsons of Mansfield; grandchildren, Jennifer (Isaac) Gerhardt, Josh (Alysha) Applegate, Kristi (Patrick) Crum, Elizabeth Parsons and Lucas (Olivia) Parsons; great-grandchildren, Colton, Keller, and Ava Campbell, Vayda and Lennon Applegate, Mannix Crum, Foster Gerhardt, and Gabriel and Ellie Parsons; brother, John (Roxanne) Boggs of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jim (Katie) Boggs of Ada, Michigan, and Bob Boggs and Chuck Boggs both of Saranac, Michigan; sisters, Janice Schuff of Ionia, Michigan, Vanessa (Russ) Palmitier of Saranac, Michigan, Ellen (Jim) Chernoby, Teresa (Russ) Phillips and Kathy (Kevin) Smith, all of Lowell, Michigan, and Joanne Vandenburg Saranac, Michigan; brother-in-law, Joseph Parsons of Mansfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kelley Boggs; sister, Patricia Glass; son-in-law, Jeff Marth, and brothers-in-law, Mike Schuff and Dale Vandenberg.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S Diamond Street. Pastor Chad Berry will officiate the memorial service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation from 10:00-11:00 am. Burial will be in the Mansfield Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019