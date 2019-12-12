|
Phyllis Jeanine Dow
Shelby - Phyllis Jeanine (Thompson) Dow, age 87, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Born on January 2, 1932 in Shelby to Lorhe and Florence S. (Johnson) Thompson, she was a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1950 graduate of Shelby High School, she was employed in the office at Ohio Seamless Tube where she met her future husband Robert H. Dow. She had also been employed with the Standard Tube Co., the Chiropractic Office of Dr. Donald B. Lash and Floral Gardens Florist of Mansfield, where she retired. She was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. While raising her family she along with her husband served as advisors for the Tumbleweed 20 4-H Club. Phyllis volunteered locally with The , and Saint Jude Children's Hospital. She was the assistant director of the Shelby Middle School Talent Show for 20 years where she was known to many students as "Grandma". Jeanine was a talented pianist and a creative seamstress, florist and cook who will be remembered as a very giving and kind, loving person.
She is survived by her children Cynthia (Tim) Swigart, Ellen (Jim) Huffman and Jerry Dow all of Shelby; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Gorsuch, Brandon (Kristie) Walp, Jerrod Walp, Brieanna (Nathan) Kleer, Laura (Jim) Germann, Cassie Huffman and Justin Huffman; nine great grandchildren, Westin Damron, Kendra, Karlie, and Barron Walp, Gavin Balliett, Kendell Huffman, Rylee Huffman, Hadley and Hayley Germann, all of whom fondly referred to her as gram, grammy or grandma pink; two sisters Ellen Shull of Greenwich and Kathy Thompson of Shelby; one brother Tom (Joanne) Thompson of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Bob Dow, brother John Thompson; sisters Doris Gowitzka and Marian Thompson and infant sister Helen Thompson.
Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby on Friday, December 13 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery.
