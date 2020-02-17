|
|
Phyllis Joann Stehle
Ontario - Phyllis Joann Stehle, 86, of Ontario, passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at Shelby Pointe. She was born June 15, 1933, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Charles and Leora (Heston) Gaul.
She worked for 10 years at Sears in the Repair Department and owned a ceramic shop for several years. Phyllis married Robert Stehle on December 5, 1950, and was an area homemaker her entire life. A very crafty and creative woman, she enjoyed quilting in her free time. She attended Lexington Church of Christ.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert Stehle Sr.; son, Robert (Desra) Stehle Jr. of Bucyrus; daughter, Deborah Clevenger of Galion; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; four siblings, Louie (Diane) Gaul, Charles (Helen) Gaul, Darlene Gaul and Rick (Tammy) Gaul; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-great granddaughter; and sister, Gloria Diemer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 1:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020