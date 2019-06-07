|
Phyllis Lamson
Mansfield - Phyllis Maxine Lamson, age 84, formerly of Grayson, KY, passed away June 4, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by family.
She was born June 16, 1934 to parents William Roy & Bertie Evan (Williams) Colley in Grahn, KY. Phyllis was a hairdresser who owned her own studio on Ashland Road in Mansfield. She worked at several salons over the years and notably cut hair with the Zegarelli Brothers in Pittsburg, PA.
Phyllis had a big personality with a very giving spirit. She made sure her friends and neighbors were well fed and her grandchildren were gifted coats for every season. Phyllis loved the ocean and she loved playing poker—and was very good at it! She designed clothing and kept a large collection of hats. Phyllis was an honorary member of Diamond Hills Cathedral in Mansfield.
She is survived by children Charles Richard Lamson, Jr. (Andrea) and Leslie (Gerald) Scheidler all of Mansfield; daughter-in-law Donna Whitt; grandchildren Lisa (Anthony) Duckworth, Jessica (Judd) Cook, Alyssa Jancura, Amber Jancura, Philip (Jenny) Bentley, and Bryan (Becky) Scheidler; siblings Herma Fay Seaman and Sam (Marie) Colley; brother-in-law Richard Diamond; special nephew Michael (Linda) Mullins; best buddy Joe Thacker; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Neal Whitt; and siblings Hortencia McGuire, Alwilda Diamond, and Roy Colley.
Her family will host a memorial service 10am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Diamond Hills Cathedral (500 Tingley Ave, Mansfield, OH 44905).
