Phyllis Sandra McCarrick
Mansfield - Phyllis Sandra McCarrick, 85, of Mansfield, peacefully passed away at her home on June 11, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1935 to the late Wayne E. and Mae (Spayde) McFarland.
Phyllis graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1953 and was a member of the Phi Beta Mu Sorority. After graduating, she worked at the Richland County Auto Club. Phyllis was also a member and very active in the Twenty Thirty Club.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an amazing cook, baker and candy maker. She loved to entertain family and friends all year long. She was known for her Hungarian Goulash with homemade dumplings and her peanut brittle. Phyllis was a 50 year member of The Woodland Swim and Tennis Club and was always on hand to help with all the dinner parties for many years. She loved gardening and playing cards. Phyllis and seven close girlfriends played cards every month for over 45 years! Phyllis also enjoyed traveling and had lots of cherished memories of vacationing at Lake Erie, Florida and especially at Walt Disney World.
Phyllis leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years, John McCarrick; children, Cindy (Mark) Bosko of Mansfield, Sue McCarrick of Mansfield and David (Kathy) McCarrick of Mansfield; grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney) Yeager, Gregory (Kelsey) Bosko, Andrew (Sarah) Bosko and Emily McCarrick; great-grandchildren, Van Yeager and Blu Yeager; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, Michael McCarrick; brothers, Ralph McFarland, Harold McFarland and Robert McFarland; sisters, Marie Bigony, Wanda Addlesperger and Marilyn Swanger; and nephew, Trey Swanger.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A memorial and graveside service will follow with Joyce Kachenmeister officiating. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.