Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly Ann Lang


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly Ann Lang Obituary
Polly Ann Lang

Mansfield - Polly Ann Lang, age 77. Sunrise March 21, 1942 in Eads, TN and Sunset August 12, 2019 in Mansfield, OH. She retired from General Motors and served the Lord at both The Oasis of Love and True Worship Experience where she ministered as a Sunday School Teacher, Executive Secretary, Head Administrator, Treasurer and Greeter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Laura Tate Bynum and Willie E. Wright; and brothers, Curtis and Menelik Wright. Polly is survived by her seven children, Devolyn Tate, Hans Lang, Jerry Lang, Denise (Ronald) Steele, Donna Lang, Corey Lang and Anjelica Lang; siblings, Larry, Patrick, Sandra and Gwendolyn Wright and Elaine Jones, 24 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave.. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Lang Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now