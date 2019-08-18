|
|
Polly Ann Lang
Mansfield - Polly Ann Lang, age 77. Sunrise March 21, 1942 in Eads, TN and Sunset August 12, 2019 in Mansfield, OH. She retired from General Motors and served the Lord at both The Oasis of Love and True Worship Experience where she ministered as a Sunday School Teacher, Executive Secretary, Head Administrator, Treasurer and Greeter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Laura Tate Bynum and Willie E. Wright; and brothers, Curtis and Menelik Wright. Polly is survived by her seven children, Devolyn Tate, Hans Lang, Jerry Lang, Denise (Ronald) Steele, Donna Lang, Corey Lang and Anjelica Lang; siblings, Larry, Patrick, Sandra and Gwendolyn Wright and Elaine Jones, 24 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave.. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Lang Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019