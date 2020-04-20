|
Posey G. Lester
Mansfield - Posey G. Lester, 91, passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 18, 2020, after battling an illness for 2 years. Posey was born June 25, 1928 in Wyoming County, West Virginia to the late Burl and Pearl (Altizer) Lester.
Posey moved to Mansfield in 1959. He retired from Ideal Electric in 1990 before returning to work at Energy Technology, Car Quest, Lester's Auto and Walmart. Posey was a kind and loving man who never met a stranger. He dearly loved his family and friends.
Posey leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, Jennie Lester; four sons, Larry (Virginia) Lester, Garry (Becky) Lester and Earl Lester all of Mansfield and Herman (Carol) Lester of Lexington, Ohio; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman Lester, Floyd Lester, Edward Lester and Alce Lester; sisters, Mary Lambert and Armilda Tiller; grandson, Benny Lester; and great-grandson, Chase Lester.
Private services will be held. Pastor Micah Pelkey from Storyside Church in Bellville will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family. The family would like to say a special thank you to the Southern Care Hospice team.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020