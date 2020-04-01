|
Pyhllis J. Backensto
Lexington - Phyllis J. Backensto, age 76, of Lexington passed away Tuesday morning March 31, 2020 in her home.
She was born December 21, 1943 in Mansfield, to Nicholas and Rose (Ward) Rudrick.
A lifelong area resident, Phyllis worked for over 25 years at Hi-Stat.
Phyllis married Donald Backensto, sharing 50 years together.
She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Phyllis was a wonderful cook and baked many goodies for her family. She spent countless hours reading but above all she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her loving husband Donald Backensto of Lexington, children David (Kim) Freed of West Virginia, and Gail Herron of Butler, three step children Kim Morone of Mansfield, Sherry Haudenschild of Perrysville, and Kelley Horner of Rittman; grandchildren David Freed, Ashley Herron, Grant Herron, Stephanie Adkins, Audrey Hunt and Jamie Hunt; great grandchildren Olive Richards, Lucas Adkins, Hunter Adkins, Jenna Radcliff, Taylor Hunt, Christopher Hunt and Matthew Hunt; great great grandchildren Cooper and Mateo; a brother Donald (Shirley) Rudrick; close friend Lee Pennington, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Brenda Wheeler.
A graveside service will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park, Thursday, April 1, 2020 at 3:30 pm. Friends are encouraged to bring their own seating as social distance guidelines will be observed. Pastor Dennis Baum will speak.
To leave a message to the family please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020