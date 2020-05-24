|
|
R. Scott Somerlade
Howard - R. Scott Somerlade, age 47, of Howard passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Knox Community Hospital.
He was born on April 5, 1973 in Ashland, Ohio to Robert and Naomi (Whitmore) Somerlade. Scott was a licensed Massage Therapist for over 27 years and has worked the last 12 years at Swetlic Chiropractic. He loved message therapy and was always educating people on how it could make their lives better. Scott also considered himself a "Fur-Daddy". He and his wife Heather, for over 6 years, have been heavily involved with Animal Rescue. Scott also enjoyed Marvel Comics, Harry Potter, Star Wars, boating at Apple Valley and being the "Fun Uncle" to his 4 nieces. He was always giving of himself and lived his life helping others and that did not stop upon his death. Scott gave the "Gift of Life" by being an organ and tissue donor. He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, of over 21 years, Heather (Boyce) Somerlade; his parents, Robert and Naomi Somerlade; his sister Tonja (Roger) Briggs; his mother in law Thella Boyce; the second half of the "Fab 4", Amy (Steve) Stover; his cousins who were like brothers, Corey and Lonney Moore; four nieces, Kaylea Cohran, Koryna Briggs, Emily Stover, Paige Stover; and his canine and feline companions, Mr. Bigg, Pixie, Izzie, Buddy, Gigi, Sally, Watson, Bernie, Lexie and Bubba.
Scott was preceded in death by his father in law Don Boyce and his cousin Mark Grassman.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5-7PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be streamed online on the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Homes' Facebook Page beginning at 11AM on Thursday. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, beginning at 12:30PM, in Amity Cemetery, with Rev. Eric Abel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gentle Jake's Coonhound Rescue. www.coonhoundrescue.ca
To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of R. Scott Somerlade.
Published in the News Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2020