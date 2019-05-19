Rachel Jones



Lexington - With a fearless spirit and radiant smile Rachel Jones' pursuit of love and adventure brought joy to her friends, family, and readers around the world.



Rachel Ann Jones, age 29, traveler, writer, photographer, and creator of the popular travel blog Hippie in Heels, tragically passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 following an apparent asthma attack while in Orlando, FL for her bachelorette party surrounded by her dearest friends.



She was born June 9, 1989 in Mansfield to parents Jeffrey & Carla (Ezsol) Jones and in third grade, after reading a Magic Tree House book, Rachel prophetically declared that she wanted to travel the world! She graduated from Lexington High School, class of 2007, and was lucky enough to have the same friends since preschool. In her own words, "high school was a blur of soccer, studies, and getting into lots of secret trouble on the weekends." She went on to graduate with honors from The Ohio State University with a degree in Nursing. It was during college that she began adventuring: two summers backpacking in Europe, and one month in Uganda her senior year.



Following graduation, she moved to Charlotte, NC where, after eleven months of cardiac care, she was ready for retirement. She set off for India for a 3-month solo trip. Rachel chose the world on the road, living out of her backpack and eating street food. She met the love of her life, Ben Sullivan, in southern India. She went back to the states and tried out Seattle as a travel nurse for 3 months but couldn't sit still and went back to Goa, India where she lived for 5 years before moving with Ben to Mérida, Mexico last year.



Rachel traveled to more than 40 countries with countless highlights including: bungee jumping in the Nile, parasailing over the Alps, sleeping on a park bench in Greece, seeing a white rhino in Kaziranga National Park, chasing down a Romanian pickpocket in Barcelona, and sitting for audience with the Dalai Lama. Using her travels as a backdrop, Rachel created a very successful business. Inspiring more than a million readers each month, her website Hippie in Heels is top-ranked for female travel blogs worldwide.



Rachel will be remembered as a humble adventurer, a loyal friend, and a lover of food, animals, and family. With a wildflower personality, she never judged her fellow humans; Rachel accepted everyone as they are. She liked everything to be tidy and organized and always wanted to be comfy! Her upcoming August wedding would have been a new adventure—as full of beauty and love as she was.



Rachel is survived by her fiancé Ben Sullivan of Kent, England; parents Jeff & Carla Jones of Lexington; brother and sister-in-law Travis & Breanne Jones of Delaware; nephew Luke Jones; paternal grandmother Joyce Jones of Hamilton; maternal step-grandmother Joyce Ezsol of Lebanon, TN; aunts & uncles Scott & Karen Jones of Hamilton, Paula & Ryan Philbeck of Liberty, IN, Larry & Bev Ezsol of McGonigle, and Gregory Smith of Eaton; numerous cousins, extended family members, close lifelong friends, and blog followers; along with her dear pets adopted from the streets of India: Shanti, Omni, and KitKat.



She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Donald Jones; maternal grandparents Clifford Ezsol and Patricia Ezsol McKinney; and an uncle Melvin Ezsol; along with dogs Piso, Brandi, and Huckleberry Finn.



Although no public service will be held in Rachel's memory, her family hopes that you will remember her in your own special way. A private memorial service will be held at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Contributions to may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3082, Mansfield OH 44904).



