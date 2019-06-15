|
|
Ralph A. Long
Loudonville - Ralph A. Long, 92, of Loudonville, died surrounded by his family on Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 in Kingston of Ashland. Ralph was born April 30, 1927 near Loudonville, the son of the late Herbert R. and Mary Elizabeth (Maxwell) Long. He was a 1945 graduate of Loudonville High School and enlisted in the US Coast Guard serving during World War II. Ralph was a press operator with Westinghouse Electric in Mansfield for 39 years, retiring in 1989. He farmed all of his life growing and selling hay. He enjoyed working in his large vegetable garden and proudly shared his canned vegetables with family and friends. Ralph was a member and former Elder of First Presbyterian Church, Perrysville and very active with Helping Hands.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne C. Morgan Long, whom he married June 26, 1948; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Terry Zuercher of Shelby; his daughter-in-law, Debra Long of Loudonville; four grandsons: Chris (Sarah) Zuercher, Michael (Rochelle) Zuercher, Ralph (Jackelyn) Long, and Daniel (Jaclyn) Long; six great-grandchildren: Beckett, Bennett, and Griffin Zuercher, Jackson, Sawyer and Emma Long; one brother: Herbert D. Long of Loudonville; and one sister: Ruth Mitchell of Strongsville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son: Ralph E. Long on Oct. 10, 2013; and one sister: Helen Bowman on July 20, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church, Perrysville with Pastor Kathleen Walkerow officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the American Legion and VFW will be in Vermillion Cemetery, Hayesville. Friends may call from 2-4 PM on Sunday, June 16 in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be donated to Helping Hands, P O Box 274, Loudonville, OH 44842, or First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 478, Perrysville, OH 44864 or Pathways Hospice, 1171 E. Main St., Ashland, OH 44805. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 15, 2019