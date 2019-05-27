|
Ralph Benjamin Perry
Ontario - Ralph Benjamin Perry, 71, of Ontario, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. Born July 25, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son Coy and Irene Perry.
Ralph was a humble man of very few words, who loved life and lived it to the fullest. In August 1967 he married his childhood sweetheart, Judy Branham, and began an almost 52 year love story with her by his side. They raised two daughters together, whom he cherished and bestowed as many lessons about life as he could, and would find himself laughing with them often. A teacher at heart, and a man of great intelligence, he shared his vast knowledge with many. But Ralph especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren and sons-in-law about the simple things in life, and how to build or repair anything.
Ralph proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked at AK Steel, retiring after 42 years of service. He was a 32 degree Mason with the Shiloh Masonic Lodge #544 F & AM, and was a member of the Eastern Star. After retirement, he became a snowbird in Florida where he loved to garage sale and golf.
Left to cherish Ralph's memory are his wife, Judy Perry; his daughters, Lesley (Rob) Newcome and Ericka (Chuck) Goodwin; grandchildren, McKayla and Mason Goodwin, and Logan Newcome; and his sisters, Pat (George) Ellish and Sharon Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Irene Perry; and his brothers, George A. and Coy L. Perry, II.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with a Masonic Service at 7:00 pm. Rev. Glenn Phillips will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park with full military honors.
Published in the News Journal on May 27, 2019