Ralph H. Wortman
ASHLAND - Described as a true gentleman, Ralph Wortman always treated a woman like a lady. He was kind, creative, thoughtful, and even a little old fashioned. Someone who did things the right way, Ralph's upright character and unique spirit continues through his wife, children and grandchildren. Ralph H. Wortman, 66, of Ashland and former Bellville resident, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020 of an apparent heart attack.
The son of Harry and Mary (Militello) Wortman, Ralph was born March 2, 1954 in Mansfield and graduated from Madison High School. For 30 years, Ralph worked as a butcher, cutting meat for Seaway Food Town and Fazio's.
Ralph's passion, however, was farming and had been from a young age. He loved fieldwork. Throughout his life, Ralph worked as a farmhand around the Bellville area and continued after retiring as a butcher. Ralph built a close friendship with Jake Miller and his family, working alongside the Millers.
He loved and had an interest in all things mechanical. Ralph was a master of gadgets. He was a carpenter/artist, eager to tackle the next project. A few items include custom clocks and numerous detailed outdoor decorations. He'd use any excuse he could find to build and create.
Ralph embraced the Christmas season, and each year his outdoor light and decoration display grew larger…leading up to a 14' giant Santa!
More than anything, Ralph loved his family. He had a joyful soul and gentle heart.
He is survived by his wife Linda Wortman of Ashland; daughter Carrie (Mike) Hill of Mansfield and son Brian (Tabitha) Wortman of Bellville; eight grandchildren Nelson, Zayne, Chase, Lillian, Xavier, Aryanah, Alexis, and Nadiya; great granddaughter Arcella; step daughter Angie (Nicholas) Mucci; step grandchildren Parker, Derick, and Kenya; step great grandson Easton; siblings Charlotte (Don) Janes, Dee (Willard) Johnson, Don (Janet) Wortman, Becky (Slim) Frasher, Bob (Teresa) Wortman; best friend and lifelong friend John Spradling; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife April Rae Wortman; stepson Eric Evans.
Ralph's family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3 pm - 6 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where his memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Pastor Keith Slone will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist his family with cremation services.
Online condolences may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020