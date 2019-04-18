|
Ralph Schaber
Ontario - Ralph Schaber, age 90, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Ralph was born June 2, 1928, in Marion, Ohio, to Grace and Wilbur Schaber.
He graduated from New Bloomington High School. Ralph married the love of his life, Frances Dilsaver, on April 16, 1950. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and served 2 years during the Korean War. Before, and after, his service years, he worked at Westinghouse Electric Corp. and retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio in 1986.
Ralph enjoyed camping and traveling, spending 30 winters in Melbourne, Florida. He enjoyed woodworking and completed many projects for family and friends. Ralph and Frances were longtime members of the Richland Roamers Camping Club, the Wally Byam Airstream Caravan Club International, and the Mohican Valley Unit where he served as President and Treasurer. He was a member of First Congregational Church in Mansfield. Ralph will be most remembered for his infectious humor, endless teaching and using his talents to help others. He was an avid "speed" reader.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances Schaber; sons, John (Jaci) of Mansfield and Randy of Columbus; three grandchildren, Chad of Raleigh, NC, Jerrod and Kristin, both of Mansfield; honorary daughters, Karamel Van Atta of Lancaster and Kathy England of Columbus; sister-in-law, Betty Dilsaver of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; step father, Adrian Richardson; three step sisters, Freda Curdes, Mildred Rall and Lavonne Sword; and a step brother, Robert Richardson.
Funeral services for Ralph will be held at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Bruce Haapalainen will conduct the service. Visitation will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019