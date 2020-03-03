|
Ralph T. Dillon
Mansfield - Ralph Thomas Dillon quietly joined his loving wife, Rosemary Shill Dillon, in heaven on Thursday, February 27th, 2020. Born April 7th, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was just shy of his ninety-third birthday. They were married until her untimely death in 1998.
Ralph joined the Merchant Marines at age fifteen. His older brothers were in the war, and he said, "I wanted to do my part." The Merchant Marines then became part of the Coast Guard. He later would receive his high school diploma onboard ship while in India. He served proudly, and his ship was involved in both the supplying of D-Day and the clean up efforts. He was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard in August of 1945. After returning to the United States, Ralph joined the Army in 1946 and would go on to serve until 1948.
He worked as a semi-truck driver after the war. First, for Mansfield Structural and then was hired as the very first truck driver for the construction company Kokosing. His friendship with the owners was very close and continued until his death.
Born into the large Dillon family, Ralph was one of 14 children of Paul D. & Vertilee O'Hearn Dillon. He was the last man standing of the brothers at his death. He is survived by two sisters, Aileen McFarland and Rita Heuss.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary, brothers Jerome, James, Glen, Paul, Gene, Robert, Harry and Joseph. Three sisters, Grace, Ann and Mary along with parents Paul & Vertilee.
Ralph was witty and quick. He was a loving Dad to Cinde (David) Carr and Pam (Buffy) Coulter. He is survived by them and grandchildren, Dawn Coulter, Alissa Polles (Anthony Quach), Amanda (Chris) Borland, step-grandchildren Mary (Scott) Plogsted, Adam Carr, and Chad Carr (Michelle Mabry). Great grandchildren, Dalton Fix, Owen Fike, Charlize Plogsted, Hayden Plogsted and Scarlett Carr. There are also many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his loving caregiver, partner in crime and adopted daughter, Heidi Ransom. He loved her, and we are forever grateful for her love and concern.
There will be a private military burial and celebration of life later, when the weather is warmer. His wish was to have a party and celebration of his life with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his favorite charities, St. Jude's Cancer Hospital or The Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education.
Ralph loved his family above all else. He waited patiently, for just over twenty-two years, to be reunited with his wife Rosemary in heaven. We know they are happily catching up with each other after all those years apart.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020