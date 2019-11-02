|
|
Ramon E. "Mickey" McMillen
Mansfield - Ramon E. "Mickey" McMillen, 91, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born May 1, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio.
Mickey owned and operated McMillen Concrete Septic Tanks from 1951 to 1980. He loved old farm equipment, old cars and the outdoors - he was an avid hunter, outdoors-man and ran field trial dogs for many years. He started to go to field trials as a young man, which is where he met the love of his life, Nancy Leaman.
He loved watching Ohio State football and golf tournaments. Mickey loved game shows especially, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and at 11:00 a.m. every day, you'd be guaranteed to find him at home watching The Price Is Right.
Mickey was married June 25, 1949 to Nancy L. Leaman McMillen, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage this year and she survives him. He is the father of Ramon (Tracie Weller) McMillen, Randy (Kathy) McMillen, Terry (Wanda Crisp) McMillen, Tracy (Sue) McMillen, Joyce (Ray, deceased) Steinle and Jody (Dave) Edwards; grandfather of nine granddaughters and six grandsons; Touby (Jill) McMillen, Jason (Crystal) McMillen, Lynde (Ray) Reedy, Jennifer (Matthew) McMillen Smith, Chris (Melissa) McMillen, Mary Ann (Shane) Morrow, Malea (Todd) Kanzig, Tricia (Mike) Fisher, Robyn (Jason) Stone, Craig (Sarah) McMillen, Leeland Waller, Jolene Edwards, Joni (Adam) Hiller, Ryan (April) Strickler and Nicky Strickler; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and uncle of Glenn "Mick" Miller, Cheryl (Bill) Lawrence and Nancy Jo (Duane) Thorpe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Franklin McMillen in 1978; his mother, Kathryn Belle Newcomer McMillen in 1994; grandson, Terry Lee McMillen; sister, Opal Eileen Miller Perry; and Opal's husbands, Jay Miller and Floyd Perry.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Vaughn Loose will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Zehner Cemetery, Ashland, Ohio, after the funeral service.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019