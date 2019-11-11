Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Fidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon "Bud" Fidler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon "Bud" Fidler Obituary
Ramon "Bud" Fidler

Ontario - Ramon "Bud" Fidler, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born November 9, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Roy Lester and Donna F. (Stafford) Fidler.

He graduated from Mansfield Senior High, Class of 1951. Bud was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Smith Fidler; two daughters; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bryan; and daughter, Pamela.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -