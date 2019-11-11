|
Ramon "Bud" Fidler
Ontario - Ramon "Bud" Fidler, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born November 9, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Roy Lester and Donna F. (Stafford) Fidler.
He graduated from Mansfield Senior High, Class of 1951. Bud was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Smith Fidler; two daughters; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bryan; and daughter, Pamela.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019