Mansfield - A woman who lives her life in such a way that she is a servant to those around her is just a small part of what it means to be a Proverbs 31 woman. Ramona was all of that and more. Ramona Beatrice Darr passed from this earth to join with the Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She was 90.



She was born October 21, 1928, to parents Louie & Rhea (Warne) Williams in Mansfield. On August 2, 1946, she married Wilbur Wayne Darr and they shared over 34 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 1981. Now they are together again.



Ramona attended Trimble Road Church of God for over 40 years. Ramona was a professional mother. She raised 11 children and took care of her family in any way she could. In spare time, she took pleasure in reading and sewing and even playing Aggravation with her pastor. She was known to pick on him just a little when they would play together. But above all, Ramona cherished her family.



She is survived by children Elaine (Gary) Lehman, Connie (Howard) Lape, Teddy (Debra) Darr, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Darr, Douglas (Karen) Darr, Jerry (Terri) Darr, Kathy Howard, Tommie (Deborah) Darr, Sherri Lyn Darr, Penny (Bill) Worley and Tricia (George) Clark; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were numerous in total; close friends Pastor Michael G. & Linda Rogers; several nieces, nephews and extended family; and of course her caregiver who she always introduced as her 12th child Elizabeth Rogers.



In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother Dale Williams; sisters Diana Burford and Barbara Frederick; half-brother Robert Williams; she was also preceded in death by 1 grandchild, 6 great-grandchildren (Felisha went to heaven just after Ramona, but great-grandma was able to be the first to welcome Felisha to heaven) and 1 great-great-grandchild.



The Darr family will receive friends Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home and will continue Monday from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service honoring Ramona's life begin immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael G. Rogers will speak. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.



Published in the News Journal on June 14, 2019