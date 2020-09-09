Randall K. Hetler



Denton - Randall K. Hetler, 62, of Denton, TX, formerly of Mansfield, OH, died unexpectedly, Monday, Sept. 7th after a brief battle with cancer.



He was born in Mansfield on September 5th, 1958, to Joseph and Mary Hetler.



Randy is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kim (Reynolds), daughter Ashley, son & daughter in law Alex & Kelly (Lepp), grandchildren Brody & Ameilia, his mother Mary, brothers Jim and George & Pattie (Lambert); in-laws Howard & Alice Reynolds, David Powell, Mike & Sandy Reynolds, and Debbie Reynolds; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces & great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was proceeded in death by his father Joseph Hetler.



A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, 9/13/20, at Kindred Kove at 1710 Lorkay Dr, Mansfield, OH 44905, between the hours of 4:00pm-8:00pm









