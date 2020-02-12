|
Randy Lee Aberts
Mansfield - Randy Lee Aberts, 66, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, February 10, 2020.
Randy was born June 11, 1953 in Mansfield to Harry and Martha (James) Aberts. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, computers, CB/Ham Radio, motorcycles, and guns; and loved his hobbies. He was a member pf the Sons of Herman and Post 9943. Randy attended Caesarea Baptist Church and Ridgeway Church. He loved spending time with his family, friends, classmates, and beloved dogs. His one of a kind personality will be missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Debra J. (Duty) Aberts; children, Jody (Kim) Aberts, Jason Aberts, Angela Greving, Jeremiah Aberts, Jedadiah (Choua) Greving, and Michelle Wyllie; grandchildren, Brianne, Lauren, Marissa, Layna, Lilly, Jacob, Lexi, Holly, Penny, Lennon, Harrison, and Flynn; great-grandchildren, Everly, Easton, and Jaydan; one brother, Ron Aberts; one sister, Marsha Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roger Aberts; sister-in-law, Sylvia; and brother-in-law, Kenny.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 12:00 p.m.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020