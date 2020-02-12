Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Aberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Lee Aberts


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Lee Aberts Obituary
Randy Lee Aberts

Mansfield - Randy Lee Aberts, 66, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, February 10, 2020.

Randy was born June 11, 1953 in Mansfield to Harry and Martha (James) Aberts. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, computers, CB/Ham Radio, motorcycles, and guns; and loved his hobbies. He was a member pf the Sons of Herman and Post 9943. Randy attended Caesarea Baptist Church and Ridgeway Church. He loved spending time with his family, friends, classmates, and beloved dogs. His one of a kind personality will be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Debra J. (Duty) Aberts; children, Jody (Kim) Aberts, Jason Aberts, Angela Greving, Jeremiah Aberts, Jedadiah (Choua) Greving, and Michelle Wyllie; grandchildren, Brianne, Lauren, Marissa, Layna, Lilly, Jacob, Lexi, Holly, Penny, Lennon, Harrison, and Flynn; great-grandchildren, Everly, Easton, and Jaydan; one brother, Ron Aberts; one sister, Marsha Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roger Aberts; sister-in-law, Sylvia; and brother-in-law, Kenny.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -