Ray E. Hess
Fredericktown - Ray E. Hess, 81, of Fredericktown passed away on Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with declining health. He was born in Bangs on August 5, 1938 to the late Cleo B. and Mabel E. (Lauderbaugh) Hess.
Ray was a 1956 graduate of Centerburg High School. He honorably served his country in the Navy. Ray worked for Empire Reeves Steel Mill in Mansfield, then he worked for Cooper Bessemer in Mount Vernon and he retired from THK in Hebron, where he was the Purchasing Agent. Ray was known as Mr. Fix It. He enjoyed working on tractors and old cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Ray is survived by his wife, Betty (Bandy) Hess, whom he married on June 8, 1958; children, Penny (Keith) Beitzel of Fredericktown and Ray E. (Kelly) Hess II of Minster; grandchildren, Nikki Pope, Bryce Pope, Tyler Hess and Brady Hess; great grandchildren, Trinity Brown and Ethan Pope; brothers, Dale Hess of Leesburg, FL and Jim Hess of Naples, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Knerr.
In following with Ray's wish, there will not be any services.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019