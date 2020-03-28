|
Raymond Briner, Jr.
Mansfield - Raymond Frank Briner, Jr., 89, of Mansfield passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home at The Waterford in Mansfield.
Born July 8, 1930 in Rome, Ohio, he was the son of Raymond Frank Briner, Sr. and Violet Eva (James J.) (Patton) Flynn. On May 13, 1950 he married Mary M. (Branham) Briner and she preceded him in death on January 13, 2019.
Ray retired from General Motors as a millwright after 35 years of service. A loyal Browns fan, he was always sure this was their year. He never missed a game. He planned his game day meals a week ahead of time. Always knowing who they played and what channel. We all knew not to call or make plans for that time, unless a TV would be available.
Ray and the love of his life, Mary sat on their front porch endless hours watching the world go by and dreaming up the next road trip. They loved to take road trips. One of their most memorable one was a 28 day 7000 mile trek out west pulling their pop up trailer. What an adventure they had with their two youngest! All talked about it many times with smiling faces. This was just one of their many road trips. Imagine in the 70's a station wagon full of kids, usually the family dog and, on more then one occasion, Gramma. They drove to TX, KY, MI, Fl, AZ, CA. Most places several times. Ray and Mary had a pontoon boat for many years and loved to fish and float around on Clear Fork reservoir.
Ray loved spending time with his family and enjoyed attending the many family get togethers to celebrate holidays and birthdays.
He is survived by his children, Karlene "Sue" Miller of Mansfield, Raymond Briner of Shelby, Mary (John) Shark of Lexington, Nancy (Ron Jr.) Layko of Youngstown, Edwin (Kellie) Briner of Mansfield, and Rick (Pam) Briner of Galion; his 13 grandchildren; his 33 great-grandchildren; his five great-great-grandchildren; and survived by good friend Tony Freiheit, the Felix to his Oscar, the Waterford odd couple.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Briner; his daughter, Charlene Briner; his brother, Ed Briner; and his half siblings, George Briner, Mary Biglin, and Homer Markwell.
A private burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating.
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Raymond Briner. Online condolences may be made to the family at masfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of North Central Ohio for their kindness and care during both Ray and Mary's passing. They will be forever grateful for their help!
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020