Raymond Fesmier
MANSFIELD - Raymond "Ray" George Fesmier, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio went home to the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home after an eighteen-month battle with cancer.
Ray was born November 29, 1946, in Abington, PA, the son of the late Robert and Frances Fesmier.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sharon Brackman Fesmier, son, Ryan (Shannyn) Fesmier, of Dublin, OH, daughter, Dawn (J. Brandon) Pigg, of Mansfield, OH, four grandchildren, Jackson and Carson Pigg and Brynn and Rylen Rae Fesmier, sister, Barbara (Hap) Bonham, brother-in-law, Jeff Holden, several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Holden.
He was a practicing attorney for 34 years, including the last 9 years sharing a practice with his daughter. Prior to becoming an attorney, he was a high school teacher and coach. An avid golfer, he was proud of his 2 holes-in-one. However, nothing gave him more enjoyment than the time he spent with his family, including watching sports together and taking vacations on Seabrook Island, SC.
Visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Reduced occupancy limits will be observed. Due to social distancing preferences, private memorial services will follow. Pastor Jeff Robertson will officiate.
Memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
MANSFIELD - Raymond "Ray" George Fesmier, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio went home to the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home after an eighteen-month battle with cancer.
Ray was born November 29, 1946, in Abington, PA, the son of the late Robert and Frances Fesmier.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sharon Brackman Fesmier, son, Ryan (Shannyn) Fesmier, of Dublin, OH, daughter, Dawn (J. Brandon) Pigg, of Mansfield, OH, four grandchildren, Jackson and Carson Pigg and Brynn and Rylen Rae Fesmier, sister, Barbara (Hap) Bonham, brother-in-law, Jeff Holden, several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Holden.
He was a practicing attorney for 34 years, including the last 9 years sharing a practice with his daughter. Prior to becoming an attorney, he was a high school teacher and coach. An avid golfer, he was proud of his 2 holes-in-one. However, nothing gave him more enjoyment than the time he spent with his family, including watching sports together and taking vacations on Seabrook Island, SC.
Visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Reduced occupancy limits will be observed. Due to social distancing preferences, private memorial services will follow. Pastor Jeff Robertson will officiate.
Memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.