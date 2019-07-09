|
|
Raymond Henry Enderle
Wooster - Raymond Henry Enderle, 85 of Wooster passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at his home. He was born July 11, 1933 in Mansfield the son of Henry and Martha Sabo Enderle. He was a 1951 graduate of Mansfield Madison High School. Ray was the general plant superintendent for Empire Detroit Steel Mill for 41 years, retiring in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Speigle Enderle to whom he was married August 9, 1952, a daughter, Linda (Mark) Dodson of Jeromesville , a son, Raymond Henry (Robin) Enderle Jr. of Cincinnati, a grandson, Justin Holzworth, a great granddaughter, Hannah Holzworth, and two brothers, Larry (Darlene) Enderle of Jeromesville and Richard (Hilda) Enderle of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday July 11, 2019 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Larry Enderle officiating. Burial will be in Jeromesville Cemetey.
Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland County Human Society 1710 Garfield Ave. Ashland, OH 44805.
Published in the News Journal on July 9, 2019