Lexington - Raymond "Ray" L. Cline, 89, lifelong Richland County Ohio resident, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, following a year-long illness.



The son of Clarence and Lena Cline, Raymond was born April 24, 1929 in Mansfield. The family operated a number of farms in Richland County and lived in the Lexington school district when Raymond graduated from Lexington High School in 1947. On May 22, 1949 he married Margaret E. Wilson in the original Lexington Church of Christ. After years of membership in the Lexington Church of Christ and the First Alliance Church, Ray and Margaret joined the New Liberty Baptist Church family in Lexington.



Professionally, Raymond continued working after graduation as a farm manager for many of the surrounding farms that supported the Marshall Plan for rebuilding western Europe after World War II. He then went to work in 1952 for William Aurer and Son as a home builder for many of the developments between Cook Road and Hanley Road. In 1962, he started the small engine sales and repair shop on Main Street in Lexington known as EdRay's, named for his brother in-law Ed Wilson and himself. In 1966, he joined his wife Margaret as an employee at Therm-O-Disc where he worked in various departments and management positions until retirement.



It seemed that Ray could never really give up his love for farming and construction. Every spring he planted a large garden with a harvest that fed the family and friends throughout the year. There was always a home improvement project he was planning or working on as he spent years remodeling their 1860's era home in Lexington and a number of rental properties.



Ray was a member of the Lexington Local Schools Board of Education for four terms beginning in 1958 and continuing until 1972. As graduates of the Class of 1947, both Margaret and Ray had many lifelong friendships from their school days. Ray had gained local fame for being a member of the 1946-47 basketball team that won the county championship that year.



Ray is survived by children Michael (Karla) Cline of Phoenix, Cathy (Philip) Troyer of Mansfield, and Mitchel (Judy) Cline of Mansfield; grandchildren Benjamin (Osamu) Cline, Allison Cline, Adam (April) Troyer, Aaron (Bonny) Troyer, Julie (Aaron) Wilson, Jonathan (Lauren) Cline, Christopher (Jeanette) Reber, Michael (Nicole) Reber; great- grandchildren Ash Troyer, Sophia and Lily Wilson, Ivy Cline, Jacob Reber, Dylan, Ashton, and Skyla Reber.



Along with his parents Ray was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Margaret, and his brothers Ronald Cline and Richard Cline.



The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 noon at Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Ave., Lexington, Ohio 44904. A memorial service honoring the life of Raymond Cline will follow immediately at 12:00 noon. Pastor Larry Hulver of New Liberty Baptist Church will conduct the memorial service.



Memorial contributions to the New Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund may be made through snyderfuneralhomes.com



