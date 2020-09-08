Raymond Thomas
Mansfield - Raymond Thomas, age 85, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020, from his home in Mansfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 10, 1935, in West Virginia, one of eight children of the late Dewey and Pearl (Roop) Thomas.
A lifelong truck driver, Ray was the owner and operator of Thomas Trucking. His handle on the CB radio was "Al Capone" and he loved to talk. Ray never met a stranger and was a generous man-a true class act. A gentleman in every sense of the word, he was always smiling and very particular in the way he conducted himself and kept his business running.
He was a born-again Christian, and attended First Assembly of God church. Ray played bass guitar in his younger years and enjoyed country, gospel, blues and big band music. Boating on Lake Erie was one of his favorite pastimes. He was very handy and could fix any and all types of vehicles. Known as "Dad" to his children, "Pops" to his grandchildren, and "Paw Paw" to his great-grandchildren, he leaves a big and wonderful legacy for all to treasure.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delora Brewer Thomas; two daughters, Talesa Diane (Verlin M.) Sunderland and Neina Marcel (Daniel) Wolf; a son, Terry (Linda) Stone; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Krista) Wolf, Verlyna (Marque) Johnston, Nathan (Penny) Sunderland, Justin (Nellie) Wolf, Megan (Mike) Schoonover, Amy (Travis) Hicks, Terry Stone Jr., John Stone and Sue Ann (Lonnie) Lovejoy; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Maureen) Thomas; two sisters, Shirley (Paul) Ward and Patti Shumate; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph Thomas, Richard Thomas, Bobby Thomas and Ken Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Milo Johnston will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park following the service.
