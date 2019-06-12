|
Rebecca "Becky" Hasenzahl
Lucas - Rebecca "Becky" I. Hasenzahl ascended to heaven peacefully on June 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones, after a yearlong battle with glioblastoma. She was 58 years old.
Becky was born June 9, 1960 to the late Richard and Evelyn Patterson in Ashland, Ohio, and grew up in New York, Columbus, Ohio and Ashland. She was employed for 33 years with Advantage Credit Union, formerly Auto Worker's Credit Union, where she made many cherished friends and acquaintances. On March 8, 1997, she married Richard Hasenzahl and they soon moved to Lucas where they made their home together with their children, Katie and Andrew. Becky was a lover of her family, friends, animals (especially dogs), all things Disney, and life in general. She was present for every one of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities that she could be and cheered them on passionately from the audience. She loved to travel and plan trips for the family to take, even if they never made it there. She enjoyed going to country music concerts, especially Kenny Chesney, and making friends and connections from across the United States. Becky was a caregiver at heart, and never hesitant to talk Rick into taking a family member, friend, or orphaned pet into their home to love and care for. She loved her family more than anything and filled their lives with joy. She was a loving mother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, and was the best 'maw-maw' her grandchildren could ask for.
Surviving in her beloved memory are her husband of 22 years, Rick; daughter, Katie (Tommy) McGugin; brother, Robert (Michele Justus) Gordon; mother-in-law, Evelyn Hasenzahl; brothers-in-law Kevin (Tracy) Hasenzahl and Randy Hasenzahl; sister-in-law, Brenda (Mark) Ohl; grandchildren, Devyn, Molly, Brayden, Graysen, and Bentley; special nieces and nephew, Naomi Jackson, Evelyn Schorr, and Bradley McGinnis; great niece and nephews whom she considered her grandchildren, Lillianne, Campbell, and Chasen; son-in-law, Brent Jackson, and many other dear family members and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lori McGinnis-Russell; grandparents, Ray and Carrie McConnel; stepson, Andrew Hasenzahl, and father-in-law, Richard Hasenzahl.
Becky's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Becky's many caring physicians, surgeons, nurses, family, friends, and Hospice of North Central Ohio for their constant encouragement and loving care during her brief illness.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. David Aune officiating. It is Becky's wish, in lieu of flowers, for memorial contributions to be made to No Pawz Left Behind Animal Rescue of Ashland, Ohio in her name.
Published in the News Journal on June 12, 2019