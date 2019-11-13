|
Regina Grace Linkenbach
Mansfield - Regina G. Linkenbach, 87, of Winchester Terrace Skilled Nursing Facility, died on Monday, November 11, 2019, after a three year illness.
Regina was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on September 7, 1932, to the late Richard G. and Mary Buchman. She married the late William G. Linkenbach on October 6, 1951.
Her life gave testimony to the four pillars of life. Family - a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Career - a dedicated homemaker who prided herself in making everyone feel welcomed and special. Church - a devoted Catholic who deeply loved her parish and was a committed member of the Liturgy Committee. Community - a strong advocate of giving back and supporting area, state and national issues of importance.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca M. (Gerald T.) Stacklin of New Washington, Ohio; her son, Rex W. (Brenda C.) Linkenbach of Mansfield, Ohio; granddaughter, Jennifer C. (Ben) Collene; grandson, Jeffrey A. (Lyndsey) Stacklin, grandson, Grant C. (Eva) Linkenbach and granddaughter, Margaret C. Linkenbach; great-grandchildren, Matthew B. Collene, Samuel T. Collene, Grace C. Collene, Brockton R. Stacklin and Addyson M. Stacklin.
The family will receive friends from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Mass will follow thereafter at St. Peters Catholic Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education, 104 West First Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org/donate.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019