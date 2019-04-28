|
|
Reginald Charette
Lexington - Reginald Charette passed away on 11 April 2019 in Gallatin, TN at the age of 91.
Reg was born on 26 December 1927 in Stamford, CT to Felix and Marie Charette. At the age of 2, he moved with his parents to Willoughby, OH. After graduation from high school, Reg enlisted in the Army where he served as a paratrooper in Japan as a member of the Occupation forces. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal-Japan and was honorably discharged in September 1947. Reg attended Ohio University, was a member of the Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. While still in college he met the love of his life, Marian, and they were married for 66 years.
Reg and Marian moved to Mansfield in 1954 where he worked for Lumberman's Mutual Insurance Company, retiring as Vice President of Engineering in 1990. He was active in several professional organizations including serving 2 years as President of the American Mutual Insurance Engineers, President of the Cleveland Chapter of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers and was a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and the National Fire Protection Association.
He was an avid reader, sailor, vintner, golfer, tennis player, and bike rider. Reg was very creative—frequently returning from road trips with antiques that he refinished and that became cherished furnishings. On a visit to California, he helped his son-in-law create stained glass windows for the kitchen cabinets. Reg enjoyed all aspects of the craft and many people were gifted with stained glass works of art Reg created especially for them.
Active in Resurrection Parish in Lexington; Reg served in many capacities including as an usher, Eucharistic minister, member of the Parish Council and CCD teacher. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and he and Marian volunteered with the American Red Cross. Reg and Marian were cancer survivors, participating in the annual .
Reg was predeceased in 2018 by his wife Marian. He is survived by his daughters Linda Blevins (Bob), Debbie Bosch, and Pam Carver (Ken), sons Brent and Jeff (Mechelle), and sisters Sister Irene Charette and Rena Kocab (Tom). He leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lexington on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10am to 11am followed by Mass led by Father Nicolas Weibl and interment in Lexington Cemetery with military honors performed by American Legion Post #535 of Bellville. The family requests donations to the American Red Cross or in lieu of flowers. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Reg's family and encourage you to leave them a message at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019