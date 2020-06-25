Reginald Jones
Reginald Anthony Jones, age 55, affectionately called "Bishop", was born May 2, 1965 and transitioned from this life June 19, 2020 after a long illness. Reginald graduated from Ontario High School Class of 1983. He was formerly employed at General Motors Ontario, Ohio. Reginald was a great musician and he played for several churches throughout the state of Ohio. He was presently a member of and Musician for Providence Baptist Church. Before his transition to his Heavenly Home, Reginald was led to and received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He is survived by his mother Esther Ruth Clark; two sons, Antonio Jones of Mansfield, and William Fortner of Columbus; one daughter, Kaneisha Jones of Columbus; two stepchildren, Destiny Brown and Jamaar Jones of Mansfield;, one grandson, one step grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Reginald was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Jones; his brother, Robert Clark III; stepfather, Robert Clark Jr.; and his paternal grandparents Deacon Malachi and Mother Persephone Jones. Visitation 4:00 PM and Private Funeral Service 5:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church 112 W 6th St. Interment 11am Monday at Mansfield Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH. To stream the service, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The Jones Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com




Published in News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
