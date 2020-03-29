|
|
Reginald Shaw, I
Mansfield - Reginald LaCarl SHAW, I, 51, passed this life on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Mr. Shaw, was born on Wednesday, August 28, 1968 in Mansfield and was a life resident. Reggie was a member of the Malabar High School graduating class of 1986. After graduation he enlisted in the Army serving in Desert Storm. Reggie was employed by Arcelor-Mittal (Copperweld) in Shelby for 15 years when he was offered a position with the United Steel Workers Union. He remained with the union until his illness leaving under disability in 2019. Reggie was also a part time employee at Williams Funeral Services for many years returning recently. He was a member of the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, an avid bowler on multiple leagues and in the last couple of years took an interest in golf (teaching his grandson).
Reggie is survived by his wife: Kristin Camak Shaw; 3 children: Kilee, Aleesia, and Reginald Shaw, II, Mansfield; 2 grandchildren: Jamirr Jefferson, and Reign Shaw; mother: Susie Shaw, Mansfield; brother: LeAunti Jefferson, Mansfield; sister: Chontru Jefferson, Mansfield; goddaughter: Gabrielle M. Swoope, Mansfield; his best friend since childhood: Amir Lindsay, Mansfield, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Reggie was preceded in death by his father, Robert Martin, aunt, Brenda Shaw, Walter "WalC" Jefferson who he looked to as a father.
Friends may call at the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. on Thursday from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. with no more than 10 people at a time. Private funeral services will be held Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with Elder Robin Granger officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at his home daily from 2-8 p.m. till the day of service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at: www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020