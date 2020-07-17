1/
Reinhold "Al" Elsasser Jr.
1928 - 2020
Reinhold "Al" Elsasser Jr.

Mansfield - Reinhold "Al" Elsasser Jr., 92, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Wedgewood Assisted Living in Mansfield. He was born June 23, 1928, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Reinhold H. and Rose (Traub) Elsasser.

He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the Class of 1946. Al was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. Al retired from National Seating Company where he worked as the Operations Manager. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and past member of the Optimist Club. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and working in his yard and garden. Al was an excellent woodworker and craftsman.

Al is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Abels) Elsasser; son, James Elsasser; daughter, Pamela (Steve) LaValle; two step daughters, Karen (Mike) Hamman and Wendy (Kevin) Case; a step son, Bryan (Penny) Abels; three grandchildren, Derick (Kristin) Elsasser, Lisa (Mitch) Smith and Kristine (John) Liadis; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Elsasser; two sisters-in-law, Helen Walbert and Josephine (George) Metzger; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne Stirp Elsasser; and step son, Glenn Abels.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Richard Beal will follow at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
JUL
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
