Rema Hildreth Fannin Rose Hollinger
Mansfield - Rema Hildreth Fannin Rose Hollinger, 93, of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, May 20, 2019. She was born November 17, 1925, in Emerson, Kentucky, one of twelve children of the late Dewey and Sadie (Masters) Fannin.
She was a quiet and respectful woman who loved going to church when she was younger. Rema moved to the Mansfield area in 1946 and raised all five of her children in the church. Rema received her Associate Degree from Columbus Business College and also graduated from Mansfield Business College. She retired from Sears where she worked in the accounting department.
Rema is survived by three daughters, Hilda Sparks of Mansfield, Virginia (Richard) Herrick and Connie (Michael) Quinn, both of Sidney, OH; a son, Dale (Sandi) Rose of Mansfield; twenty-three grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a step daughter, Nora (John) Kron of Mansfield; a step son, Ronald Hollinger of Mansfield; a step daughter-in-law, Brenda Hollinger of Mansfield; two sisters, Elizabeth Morris and Annetta Dotson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Hollinger in 2010; son, Robert Rose; four brothers, Ralph, Weldon, Kenneth and Wesley Fannin; five sisters, Lillian Stone, Norma Jewel Fannin, Irene Reynolds, Jane Tackett and Faye Rogers; and a step son, Paul Hollinger.
A private graveside service will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 23, 2019