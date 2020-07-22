Reta Ann SwainMansfield - Reta Ann Swain, 93, of Mansfield passed away July 22, 2020 at Wedgewood Estates.Reta was born December 11, 1926 in Mansfield to Samuel and Mary Lodge Young. Reta graduated from Mansfield Senior High and Ashland College. She retired in 1989 from Mansfield City Schools as an Art Teacher for 35 years. Reta was a member of First Congregational Church, Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority, AARP and Women's Fellowship of the Church. She was a very talented artist who was very giving and always had a kind word for anyone she met. Her true love was her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.Survivors include her son Douglas (Junellen) Swain of Lucas; daughter Elizabeth (Brad) Graham of Athens; grandchildren Jamie (Roger Lee) Swain, Tricia (Steven Trouten) Swain, Marianne (Trent) Hollingshead, James Graham; great-grandchildren Aliza Renee Elizabeth Lee, Sean Trouten; sister-in-law Janet Frank; niece Chris (John) Harris; nephew Dr. Steve (Shelly) Frank.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Basil "Bud" Swain.Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Friday from 11:00am - 1:00pm. We will be observing social distancing and facial coverings are required. Only a certain number of guests will be permitted in at a time for everyone's protection, so please be patient and you may experience a wait time. A service will begin at 1:00pm with Rev. Carol Kautz officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Wedgewood Estates for you provided for mom; especially to Rosa - your special attention you gave mom will never be forgotten and you'll always be part of our family! Also thank you to OhioHealth Hospice for helping mom and all of us through these last few months.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or First Congregational Church.