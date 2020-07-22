1/1
Reta Ann Swain
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reta Ann Swain

Mansfield - Reta Ann Swain, 93, of Mansfield passed away July 22, 2020 at Wedgewood Estates.

Reta was born December 11, 1926 in Mansfield to Samuel and Mary Lodge Young. Reta graduated from Mansfield Senior High and Ashland College. She retired in 1989 from Mansfield City Schools as an Art Teacher for 35 years. Reta was a member of First Congregational Church, Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority, AARP and Women's Fellowship of the Church. She was a very talented artist who was very giving and always had a kind word for anyone she met. Her true love was her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son Douglas (Junellen) Swain of Lucas; daughter Elizabeth (Brad) Graham of Athens; grandchildren Jamie (Roger Lee) Swain, Tricia (Steven Trouten) Swain, Marianne (Trent) Hollingshead, James Graham; great-grandchildren Aliza Renee Elizabeth Lee, Sean Trouten; sister-in-law Janet Frank; niece Chris (John) Harris; nephew Dr. Steve (Shelly) Frank.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Basil "Bud" Swain.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Friday from 11:00am - 1:00pm. We will be observing social distancing and facial coverings are required. Only a certain number of guests will be permitted in at a time for everyone's protection, so please be patient and you may experience a wait time. A service will begin at 1:00pm with Rev. Carol Kautz officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Wedgewood Estates for you provided for mom; especially to Rosa - your special attention you gave mom will never be forgotten and you'll always be part of our family! Also thank you to OhioHealth Hospice for helping mom and all of us through these last few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or First Congregational Church.

www.herlihy-chambers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
01:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved