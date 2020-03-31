|
Richard A. Reid
Mansfield - Richard A. Reid "Dick" born November 25, 1936 in Mansfield, OH to parents Richard E. Reid and Mildred "Banty" Hamrick Reid passed away at age 83, peacefully at home March 26, 2020 surrounded by family.
Dick was the owner and operator of Dick's Body Shop in Mansfield, OH for many years. After retirement he spent his time working for and attending auctions. He enjoyed spending time with his family, usually at local festivals, fairs and other outdoor events.
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara, his daughters, Robin Reid of Vanceburg, KY and Juanita "Neats" (Donnie) Debo of Ashland, OH; his step-daughter Edwina (Rick) Madeja of New Hudson, MI; his grandchildren, Nathan Reid, Joe Debo, Jonathon (Ashley) Debo, Jennifer (Justin) Blagg, Richard (Larissa) Reid, Justin Reid and Jacob Reid; step-granddaughters, Gentry and Gabe Madeja; four great-granddaughters; four great-grandsons; his sister, Carol (John) Stefan; his brothers, James (Bobbie) Reid, Donald Reid, Ronald Reid and Randall (Vickie) Reid; brother-in-law, Bob Calhoon; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sons Steven and Timothy Reid, grandsons Jason and Jared Reid, great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Blagg and his sister Shirley Calhoon.
His kind heart, his ability to make everyone he knew feel special and his quick wit are just a few of the characteristics that will be greatly missed. Something Dick would always say was "really big show" and that's exactly what his life was, a "really big show."
Per his request there will be no services.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Richard A. Reid.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020