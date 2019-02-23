Richard A. Ruhl



Fredericktown - Richard A. Ruhl, age 87, of Fredericktown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Brookdale Mount Vernon. He was born on June 6, 1931 in Fredericktown, Ohio the son of Harry and Margaret (Richards) Ruhl. Richard was a 1949 graduate of Fredericktown High School and served in the National Guard from 1950 to 1954.



Richard retired in 1998 after 39 and half years from General Motors in Ontario, Ohio. He enjoyed woodworking, target and trap shooting and his collection of antique tractors. In his earlier years, Richard earned an independent flying license and always loved his time in the sky. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jacqueline I. (Gordon) Ruhl; his son, Mark (Tami) Ruhl of Mount Gilead; two grandchildren, Lauren (Dillan) Rockwell and Matthew (Alexis) Ruhl and a great granddaughter, Ava Faye Rockwell.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Leona Simmons, Evadine Swihart, Bonita Ruhl and a brother, Forrest Ruhl.



Friends may call on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown, 33 E. College Street, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. The family will observe a private burial.



Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to Kindred Hospice.



To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com



The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Richard A. Ruhl. Published in the News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary