Richard A. Townsend
Mansfield - Richard A. Townsend, 59, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born October 15, 1960, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
He was a self-employed contractor, working mainly in roofing and construction. For a time, he worked on the boats down in Louisiana. Richard was a very funny guy and referred to himself as "Ranger Rick". He loved his family dearly and always made time for them, no matter what else he was involved in doing. He had a great love for animals and enjoyed spoiling his pets. Richard enjoyed listening to country music and dancing. He was a good pool player and loved watching NASCAR, OSU and Pittsburgh Steelers football. He enjoyed traveling and shopping with the love of his life, his late wife, Mary Townsend.
Richard is survived by his mother, Dorthy Keener-Willey and step father, Glen Taylor, both of Tiro; three sisters, Diann (Wayne) Rush of Pierceton, IN, Leslie Goble of Plymouth, and Sheila Willey (Joe Henderson) of Marengo; step children, Allen Kasner, Charles Kasner, Karen (Rich) Myers, Janet (Colin) Dickson, Rebecca Howard, Lewis Thoman and Peggy (Rick) Rhinebolt; grandchildren, Jenny Myers of Mansfield, Richie Myers of CA, Corey Thoman of Mansfield, Stephanie (Eric) Scott of TX, Maranda Keller, Autumn Keller, Ricky Rhinebolt Jr., and Briann Degraaf, all of Mansfield; seventeen great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, an uncle, an aunt, and a great-aunt; best friend, Dwayne Robinett; and his beloved fur babies, Bristol, Boots, Bones, Sweet Sweet, Skid, Sissy, Tootoo and Woody.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall "Randy" Keener and Ernest Russell "Rusty" Townsend; and a grandson, Deven Richard Baab.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park immediately following the service. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County in honor of Richard's love of animals.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020