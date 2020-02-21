|
Richard "Dick" Arnold
Mt. Gilead - Richard "Dick" Arnold passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 83.
He was born February 3, 1937 in Oakland, Maryland, to parents Nay & Merrill (Cooper)Arnold. A young lady named Helen McFadon caught his eye and on February 20, 1959 they married.
Dick worked at General Motors in welder maintenance before eventually becoming an instructor for the robotics field doing the hands-on teaching. He worked there for over 40 years until retiring at 63 years old in 2000. He was a civilian member of the Post #8054 and AMVETS Post #87.
In spare time, he enjoyed going fishing, hunting and playing cards with family and friends. When it was card night his game of choice would be poker. When he wanted to get away, he would take the family up to the camper at Lake Erie where he would fish and enjoy time with family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Helen Arnold; children Jeffery (Paula) Arnold, Rodney (Toni) Arnold, Sharon (Larry) Plew, Melinda "Lynn" (Todd) Corwin; sister-in-law Edna Arnold; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by son Larry Arnold; brothers Donald Arnold and Willard Arnold; sister Allene Schonauer.
The Arnold family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Dick's life will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Dick's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020